MARKETS: Positive start likely as SGX Nifty gains 70 pts; TCS, RIL in focus

LIVE market updates: The benchmark indices are expected to start on a slighlty positive note on Monday given the indications of the SGX Nifty futures that were quoted at 17,930 level, higher by 70 points as compared to Nifty's spot close on Friday.
The markets had ended a choppy Friday session in the green zone higher by up to 0.4 per cent.
This week's action will largely be led by the Q3 earnings season with IT sector earnings kickstarting followed by bank major HDFC Bank. India's inflation numbers will also be in limelight.
Among stocks today, TCS may likely be in focus as the company’s board will consider a proposal for share buyback on January 12, the day it announces Q3 results.
