MARKETS: Positive start likely as SGX Nifty gains 70 pts; TCS, RIL in focus

Stocks to Watch: TCS, Bajaj Hind, JSW Steel, Yes Bank, Dish Tv, Airlines
Business Standard

Positive start likely as SGX Nifty gains 70 pts; TCS, RIL in focus

Stock market LIVE: This week's action will largely be led by the Q3 earnings season.

SI Reporter  |  New Delhi 

BSE
Bombay Stock Exchange

LIVE market updates: The benchmark indices are expected to start on a slighlty positive note on Monday given the indications of the SGX Nifty futures that were quoted at 17,930 level, higher by 70 points as compared to Nifty's spot close on Friday.

The markets had ended a choppy Friday session in the green zone higher by up to 0.4 per cent.

This week's action will largely be led by the Q3 earnings season with IT sector earnings kickstarting followed by bank major HDFC Bank. India's inflation numbers will also be in limelight.

Among stocks today, TCS may likely be in focus as the company’s board will consider a proposal for share buyback on January 12, the day it announces Q3 results.


Global cues

Unlike India, the US markets kicked-off 2022 with weekly losses hit by fears of faster-than-expected interest rate hikes. For the week, Dow Jones was down 0.3 per cent. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq tumbled 1.9 per cent and 4.5 per cent, respectively.

Meanwhile, oil prices rose up to 5 per cent last week amid Kazakhstan unrest, Libya supply outages and potential impact on Federal Reserve policy.

This morning the major markets in Asia were mixed. Straits Times had rallied over a per cent. Hang Seng and Taiwan were up 0.6 per cent and 0.1 per cent, respectively. On the other hand, Kospi had shed 1.4 per cent, and Shanghai Composite had slipped 0.4 per cent. Nikkei was flat.

First Published: Mon, January 10 2022. 08:21 IST

