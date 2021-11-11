MARKETS: Global cues to dictate trend; Zomato, YES Bank in focus

Updated at 8:20 AM



LIVE market updates: The may start on a tepid note today as global cues are not so encouraging. The US declined for the second straight day on Wednesday amid inflation concerns as the Consumer Price Index jumped by 0.9 per cent, its fastest gain in 31 years. The S&P 500 and Dow Jones dropped 0.8 per cent and 0.7 per cent, respectively, while the Nasdaq plunged 1.7 per cent.

In Asia, Nikkei was up 0.6 per cent, Shanghai Composite had added 0.3 per cent. On the other hand, Hang Seng and Straits Times were down 0.5 per cent each, while Kospi and Taiwan were down 0.7 per cent and 0.4 per cent, respectively.



Earnings to Watch

Aptech, Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar, CESC, Dredging Corporation, Engineers India, Godrej Consumer Products, Hindustan Construction, Indiabulls Housing Finance, IFCI, NDTV, NHPC, NLC India, NMDC, Novartis, Piramal Enterprises, PFC, PNB Gilts, PTC India, Railtel, RITES, Sundaram Fasteners, Tata Steel and Zee Entertainment are few of the major companies scheduled to report earnings today.

Primary Market Update

Latent View Analytics was subscribed 6.4x at the end of Day 1 of the issue. Meanwhile, today is the last day for subscription to the Sapphire Foods IPO. The issue so far was subscribed 1.07x, with retail quote receiving bids of 5.4x.