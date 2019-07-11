- 13 firms where PAT margin has risen consistently in the last 4 quarters
- SpiceJet stock may rise as IndiGo promoter dispute goes sour: Analysts
- Reserve Bank working group recommends extension of market hours
- Brokerages turn less bullish on TCS after company misses revenue forecasts
- Axis Bank appoints Citigroup, JPMorgan for $1.3-bn share sale: Sources
- Govt's plan to increase free-float in MNCs to 65% triggers sell-off
- In third default in 14 days, Cox & Kings misses Rs 125-cr debt payments
- NMDC shines on rising iron ore prices, shares continue to gain on bourses
- Recapitalisation of PSU banks will improve investor sentiment: Analysts
- Market Wrap, July 10: Sensex sheds 177 pts, Nifty below 11,500
MARKET LIVE: SGX Nifty suggests positive start for benchmark indices
Benchmark indices may open Thursday's session higher after Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell hinted at a possible rate cut later this month.
In an appearance before his Congressional overseers on Wednesday, Powell confirmed that the US economy is still under threat and that the central bank stands ready to “act as appropriate”.
The SGX Nifty also signalled a positive start for the indices.
On Wednesday, the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex ended 0.45 per cent lower at 38,557 and the broader Nifty50 settled 0.49 per cent lower at 11,498.
Results today
CCL Products and Den Networks will announce their Q1FY20 results today.
Global cues
Asian stocks rose on Thursday. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan rose 0.2 per cent, while Japan's Nikkei added 0.15 per cent, and South Korea's KOSPI climbed 0.7 per cent.
In US, the Dow Jones rose 0.29 per cent to 26,860, the S&P 500 gained 0.45 per cent to 2,993 and the Nasdaq Composite added 0.75 per cent to 8,203.
In commodities, US oil futures hit their highest in over a month on Thursday. US WTI crude futures were up 11 cents at $60.54 a barrel, while Brent crude futures were down 5 cents at $66.96 a barrel.
