- Foreign investors want Sebi to delay shorter trade settlement plan
- Mutual fund disclosure norms spoil REITs index inclusion party
- BSE adds 10 mn investor accounts in just 107 days to cross 80 mn-mark
- Markets bounce from Evergrande-led selloff, Sensex ends 514 points up
- Strong valuations, sector package to sustain rally in Indus Towers
- Market Wrap Podcast, September 21: All that happened in the markets today
- Domestic investors' Chinese bets turn sour as Evergrande weighs
- CarTrade, Aptus Value, Krsnaa Diagnostics, Rolex Rings hit new lows
- ONGC surges 6%, hits 22-month high on improved outlook; Oil India up 7%
- RPG Life Sciences hits record high, zooms 51% so far in September
MARKET LIVE: SGX Nifty suggests weak start for D-St ahead of US Fed outcome
Stock market Live: Markets in mainland China tumbled on Wednesday, after returning to trade from a two-day holiday, falling more than 1 per cent amid the ongoing Evergrande crisis
Topics
MARKET LIVE | Markets | S&P BSE Sensex
EVENT HIGHLIGHTS
At 8.10 AM, SGX Nifty was down 32 points at 17,529.50 levels.
Global Markets
Global Markets
Markets in mainland China tumbled on Wednesday, after returning to trade from a two-day holiday, falling more than 1 per cent amid the ongoing Evergrande crisis. The Shanghai composite fell 1.44 per cent in early trade while the Shenzhen component dropped 1.6 per cent. Elsewhere in Asia, the Nikkei 225 in Japan hovered around the flatline while the Topix index shed 0.26 per cent. In Australia, however, the S&P/ASX 200 edged 0.33 per cent higher.
Overnight, the Dow Jones and the S&P 500 index settled 0.2 per cent and 0.1 per cent lower, respectively. The Nasdaq, on the contrary, managed to hold 0.2 per cent gain at close.
CATCH ALL THE LIVE UPDATES
Auto Refresh
Load More