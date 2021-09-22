JUST IN
MARKET LIVE: SGX Nifty suggests weak start for D-St ahead of US Fed outcome

Stock market Live: Markets in mainland China tumbled on Wednesday, after returning to trade from a two-day holiday, falling more than 1 per cent amid the ongoing Evergrande crisis

SI Reporter  | New Delhi 

Live market updates: The US Federal Reserve's two-day monetary policy meeting will conclude later today amid focus on Fed chair Jerome Powell's commentary on stimulus tapering and future interest rates. That apart, news-flow around Evergrande, which is due to meet its next bond interest payments on Thursday, stock-specific triggers, FII movement and oil prices would sway market moves.

At 8.10 AM, SGX Nifty was down 32 points at 17,529.50 levels.

Markets in mainland China tumbled on Wednesday, after returning to trade from a two-day holiday, falling more than 1 per cent amid the ongoing Evergrande crisis. The Shanghai composite fell 1.44 per cent in early trade while the Shenzhen component dropped 1.6 per cent. Elsewhere in Asia, the Nikkei 225 in Japan hovered around the flatline while the Topix index shed 0.26 per cent. In Australia, however, the S&P/ASX 200 edged 0.33 per cent higher.

Overnight, the Dow Jones and the S&P 500 index settled 0.2 per cent and 0.1 per cent lower, respectively. The Nasdaq, on the contrary, managed to hold 0.2 per cent gain at close.


