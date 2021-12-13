MARKETS: SGX Nifty signals gap-up start; Tega Industries to list today

-
-
LIVE market updates: Tracking solid global set-up, domestic equities look set to soar in early trade on Monday. At 8:10 AM, SGX Nifty was at 17,668 compared with Nifty's spot close of 17,511 on Friday.
Primary market update
The three-day IPO of MapmyIndia, which has been subscribed 6.16 times, will close later in the day, while that of Metro Brands will enter its second day.
Meanwhile, MedPlus Health Services Ltd's initial public offering (IPO) will open for subscription today. The firm is looking to raise Rs 1,398.71 crore at the upper end of the price band of Rs 780-796 per share.
