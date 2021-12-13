MARKETS: SGX Nifty signals gap-up start; Tega Industries to list today

JUST IN
Marc Faber's take on the approach to financial markets next year
SI Reporter  |  New Delhi 

Photo: Bloomberg

LIVE market updates: Tracking solid global set-up, domestic equities look set to soar in early trade on Monday. At 8:10 AM, SGX Nifty was at 17,668 compared with Nifty's spot close of 17,511 on Friday.

Asia-Pacific markets jumped in morning trade today as investors turn their focus to a number of monetary policy meetings happening this week.

In Japan, the Nikkei 225 rose 0.92 per cent while the Topix index added 0.38 per cent. South Korea's Kospi added 0.7 per cent and Australia's benchmark ASX 200 rose 0.6 per cent.

Primary market update
The three-day IPO of MapmyIndia, which has been subscribed 6.16 times, will close later in the day, while that of Metro Brands will enter its second day.

Meanwhile, MedPlus Health Services Ltd's initial public offering (IPO) will open for subscription today. The firm is looking to raise Rs 1,398.71 crore at the upper end of the price band of Rs 780-796 per share.

First Published: Mon, December 13 2021. 08:21 IST

