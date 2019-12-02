Market outlook 2020: Global fund managers remain bullish on EM equities

Emerging market (EM) equites have emerged as the preferred investment choice for global brokerages for calendar year 2020 (CY20) as compared to their developed market (DM) peers. Easing trade tensions, they believe, is likely to reduce business uncertainty and improve the transmission of the policy stimulus enacted through 2019.

That apart, they expect corporate confidence to stabilise in 2020, preventing companies from moving into labour retrenchment mode. This, coupled with accommodative monetary policies, make EMs a good investment option. ALSO READ: Morgan Stanley pegs 2020 global ...