Market Wrap, August 27: Here's all that happened in the markets today

The benchmark indices ended in the green on Thursday, the last day of the futures and options (F&O) contracts for August series; however, the gains were capped amid selling in blue-chip counters such as Reliance Industries (RIL), HDFC Bank, and Infosys. It was the fifth straight session of gains for the headline indices.

The S&P BSE Sensex ended 39 points or 0.10 per cent higher at 39,113.47 levels, with IndusInd Bank (up over 6 per cent) being the top gainer and ONGC (down over 1 per cent) the biggest loser. NSE's Nifty ended at 11,559, up nearly 10 points, or 0.084 per cent. India VIX fell over 2 per cent to 18.90 levels.

In the broader market, the S&P BSE MidCap index ended flat at 15,155.04 while the S&P BSE SmallCap index ended at 15,025.51, up 0.35 per cent.

Buzzing stocks

Realty stocks rallied in trade after Maharashtra government on Wednesday announced a cut in stamp duty and other levies for buying and selling of properties in urban and rural areas. Nifty Realty index jumped over 6 per cent to settle at 232.80 levels.

Shares of Hindustan Aeronautics (HAL), the state-owned aerospace and defence company, tanked over 14 per cent to Rs 1,010.95 on the BSE, a day after the company informed that the government plans to sell as much as 15 per cent stake in the company through a public offering of shares.

IndusInd Bank jumped over 9 per cent during the session after global agency UBS upgraded the stock to 'Buy' from 'Sell'. The stock ended at Rs 605.55, up 6.6 per cent.