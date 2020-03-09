- Gujarat Gas least vulnerable among city gas players to competition
- Cement players with focus on North and Central India remain better placed
- Retail investors bought YES Bank shares as institutions exited en masse
- India's market cap-to-GDP now below long-term average of 76%: Report
- Worst stock market rout in nine years likely to be extended: Analysts
- Street signs: The SBI Cards IPO math, ETF overhang for YES Bank, and more
- Low on investor confidence and growth, private banks in for tough days
- Crypto exchanges operations coming on track but investors advised caution
- YES Bank fallout: RBI move casts shadow on Rs 1-trillion AT-1 bond market
- Survey finds 82% women prefer stocks, mutual funds for investments
MARKET LIVE: SGX Nifty down 300 pts indicating a gap-down start for indices
Catch all the live updates of the stock markets here
For this holiday-truncated week, coronavirus, developments at YES Bank, and oil price movement will dominate the trading sentiment.
Bears may not loosen their grip anytime soon as the spread of coronavirus and developments at YES Bank may keep the mood pessimistic at D-Street.
The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex and NSE's Nifty50 declined nearly 2 per cent, each, during the past week, which was on the top of the 7 per cent loss seen in the week before that.
The murky saga of YES Bank will continue to hold investor attention after the Enforcement Directorate alleged that YES Bank co-founder Rana Kapoor and his family set up over a dozen shell firms to allegedly receive kickbacks to the tune of Rs 4,300 crore. READ MORE
Besides, panic selling may continue at D-Street as the number of people infected with the novel coronavirus (Covid-19) topped 1,07,000 across the world, while claiming 3,600 lives globally. In India, 39 cases have been confirmed till Sunday.
Oil & Rupee
Oil prices plunged nearly 21 per cent on Monday after Saudi Arabia slashed its official selling price. The world’s top oil exporter plans to raise its production significantly after the collapse of OPEC’s supply cut agreement with Russia. Brent crude futures slid $9.62 to $35.65 a barrel in chaotic trade, while U.S. crude shed $8.91 to $32.37.
Meanwhile, the Indian rupee breached 74 against the US dollar in the intra-day trade on Friday and closed at a 17-month low of 73.78.Global cues
In the early trade, E-Mini futures for the S&P 500 skid 4.7 per cent, Japan’s Nikkei fell 4.4 per cent, and Australia’s commodity-heavy market 5 erased per cent. MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan, too, lost 1.2 per cent.
The early trends on SGX Nifty suggested a gap-down opening by up to 200 points for domestic markets today.
On Friday, the Dow Jones fell 0.98 per cent, the S&P 500 lost 1.71 per cent, and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 1.87 per cent.
(With inputs from Reuters)
