Markets believe the geopolitical situation will not escalate: Rana B Gupta

Geopolitical developments between India and Pakistan kept the markets on edge last week. Singapore-based Rana B Gupta, managing director, Manulife Asset Management, shares his outlook for the markets and sector preferences with Puneet Wadhwa in an interview. Edited excerpts: How are the markets reading the geopolitical situation? The election would inject a lot of volatility.

However, we do not expect them to change the market’s course. There has been continuity in successive government’s key economic policies. Indian voters have been giving fairly decisive mandates ...