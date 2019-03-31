Markets likely to be higher over the next two-three years: Vaibhav Sanghavi

Inversion of the US Treasury yield curve and the possibility of the world’s largest economy entering a recessionary phase triggered a fall in equity markets across the globe last week. However, the recovery was equally swift.

VAIBHAV SANGHAVI, co-chief executive officer, Avendus Capital Public Markets Alternate Strategies, tells Puneet Wadhwa that looking at the economic data, the US still seems far away from a such a phase. Edited excerpts: Have the global markets overplayed the fears of a possible US recession? Historical correlations on inversion of the yield curve and ...