MARKETS LIVE: Indices open flat, Nifty below 10,950; TCS up 2% post results

Market at open At 9:16 AM, the S&P BSE Sensex was trading at 36,226, down 13 points while the broader Nifty50 was ruling at 10,938, down 9 points. Markets at pre-open Index Current Pt. Change % Change S&P BSE SENSEX 36,266.70 +27.08 +0.07 S&P BSE SENSEX 50 11,496.03 +31.62 +0.28 S&P BSE SENSEX Next 50 32,556.62 0.00 0.00 S&P BSE 100 11,247.82 +28.45 +0.25 S&P BSE Bharat 22 Index 3,379.90 0.00 0.00 (Source: BSE) Technical calls by HDFC Securities for today: Buy ITC, Bajaj Electricals Buy ITC (Rs 277) Target: Rs 294 Stop loss: Rs 268 Most of the large-cap FMCG stocks hit new all-time highs during the last two months. However, in the case of ITC, it is still placed 25% below from the all-time high of 368 registered in July 2017. Recently ITC has taken support on the long-term trend line on the weekly charts and reversed northward. Stock price reclaimed a level above its 20 and 50 DMA, indicating a bullish trend reversal. We recommend buying ITC for the upside target of 294, keeping SL at 268. Buy Bajaj Electric (Rs 551) Target: Rs 590 Stop loss: Rs 523 The stock has been holding above its crucial support of 200 DMA, currently placed at 512. Stock Price has recently broken out from the consolidation range of 515-550, holding for last 5 weeks. On Tuesday, July 10, 2018, Stock surged more than 5%, with a significant jump in volumes. Oscillators and indicators have turned bullish on the short-term charts. We recommend buying Bajaj Electric for the upside target of 590, keeping SL at 523. READ MORE Stocks in news · Axis Bank board shortlisted three candidates for the position of Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer · Punjab National Bank and Carlyle Group to sell minimum 51% stake in PNB Housing Finance to potential buyers · Officials indicate that LIC-IDBI deal may trigger an open offer, according to Bloomberg · Glenmark Pharmaceuticals launched Helsinn’s Akynzeo drug in India and Nepal · Shalimar Paints approved issue of rights issue draft order up to Rs 240 crore and will re-establish its Nashik Plant · Tata Motors unit picked up 26% stake in freight aggregator company Truckeasy · KEC International secured multiple orders worth Rs 1,357 cr · BigBloc Construction to acquire Hilltop Concrete for Rs 20 cr · Kridhan Infra won order worth Rs 74.2 cr · MCX, NSE in talks to team up for bigger exchange play · Vedanta to team up with Anglo American to bid for Indian Coal Mines (Source: IIFL report) MARKET COMMENT Amar Ambani, head of research, IIFL The Sensex and Nifty saw some sunshine yesterday, as a strong upmove continued throughout the day, helping the markets close in the green. A surge in the last hour of trade, was supported by index heavyweights and midcap stocks. Auto, energy, metals and PSU banks joined the rally on Dalal Street. The market capitalisation of HDFC group crossed Rs 1 trillion, the second Indian business to hit the mark after the Tata Group. Oil prices rose by over a dollar due to a strike in Norway and reduction of Libya's production.US to slap tariffs on extra $200 bn of Chinese imports. Asian markets are trading low. US markets ended higher. The outlook is a flat start INTERVIEW OF THE DAY Platts sees crude oil prices in $75 - $80 a barrel range for next 18 months Rising prices are starting to threaten oil demand in Asia, especially in a country like India, which is starting to feel the pressure more than others. India could feel the pinch with both Venezuelan and Iranian crude, which is also of the heavier sourer variety, coming off the market, says London – based PAUL HICKIN, associate director at S&P Global Platts in an interview READ MORE HERE Paul Hickin, Platts

The benchmark opened flat on Wednesday amid weakness in their key Asian peers.



The market is likely to react to Tata Consultancy Services' (TCS) June quarter results as the day progresses as the country’s largest information technology (IT) services provider on Tuesday post market hours, kick-started the first quarter (Q1) earnings with broad-based growth, while showing a double-digit rise in dollar revenue for the second quarter (Q2) in a row as the management exuded strong confidence of continuing with the momentum for the rest of the year.

Meanwhile, investors are likely to watch out for movements in the global markets, rupee and oil prices during the day.

Among key corporate results, Reliance Industrial Infrastructure is likely to announce its June quarter results later in the day.

In the global markets, Asian retreated and perceived safe havens such as the yen and US Treasuries rose on Wednesday after the United States said it would impose tariffs on an extra 200 billion worth of Chinese imports, sharply escalating the trade war between the world’s two biggest economies.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific outside Japan fell 0.4 per cent. The index had gained for the past two sessions, having enjoyed a lull from the trade war fears that lashed global last week. South Korea's KOSPI lost 1 per cent and Japan's Nikkei fell 1.2 per cent.



On Wall Street, The S&P 500 rose for a fourth session on Tuesday to post its highest close since Feb. 1, the day before the market began a sharp extended selloff, as strong results from PepsiCo boosted optimism about the earnings season.



The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 143.07 points (0.58 per cent) to 24,919.66, the S&P 500 gained 9.67 points (0.35 per cent) to 2,793.84 and the Nasdaq Composite added 3.00 points (0.04 per cent) to 7,759.20.



(with Reuters inputs)