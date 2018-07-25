JUST IN
MARKETS LIVE: June quarter earnings, global cues to impact sentiments

SI Reporter  |  New Delhi 

Asian Markets Asian stocks rode higher on Wednesday thanks to strong US corporate earnings and hopes that China will boost fiscal support for its economy, while long-term US yields hovered near six-week highs on speculation the Bank of Japan could be less accommodative.   MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan gained 0.17 per cent. South Korea's KOSPI advanced 0.35 per cent and Japan's Nikkei rose 0.5 per cent. Wall Street The S&P 500 on Tuesday closed at its highest level since Feb. 1 as Alphabet's blowout results bolstered expectations of a robust earnings season. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 197.65 points (0.79 per cent) to 25,241.94, while the S&P 500 gained 13.42 points (0.48 per cent) to 2,820.4. The Nasdaq Composite dropped 1.11 points (0.01 per cent) to 7,840.77. It reversed course after having hit a record high earlier in the session. Good Morning! Welcome to Business Standard's live blog on markets.

The benchmark indices are likely to take cues from their global peers on Wednesday amid lack of major domestic cues.

That apart, stock-specific action is likely to continue during the day amid the release of June quarter results. Ambuja Cements, Canara Bank, Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals, Hero MotoCorp and Jubilant FoodWorks are likely to announce their June 2018 quarter earnings later today.

GLOBAL MARKETS

Asian stocks rode higher on Wednesday thanks to strong US corporate earnings and hopes that China will boost fiscal support for its economy, while long-term US yields hovered near six-week highs on speculation the Bank of Japan could be less accommodative.

MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan gained 0.17 per cent. South Korea's KOSPI advanced 0.35 per cent and Japan's Nikkei rose 0.5 per cent.

OIL PRICES

Oil prices rose for a second day on Wednesday after industry group data showed US crude inventories fell more than expected last week, easing worries about oversupply that had dragged on markets in recent sessions.

Brent crude was up 29 cents (0.4 per cent) at $73.73 a barrel. The global benchmark settled 38 cents higher at $73.44 a barrel on Tuesday, after climbing as high as $74. US West Texas Intermediate rose 22 cents (0.3 per cent) to $68.74, having settled the previous session up 63 cents, or nearly 1 per cent.

(with Reuters inputs)

First Published: Wed, July 25 2018. 08:15 IST

