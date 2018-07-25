MARKETS LIVE: June quarter earnings, global cues to impact sentiments

-
Asian Markets Asian stocks rode higher on Wednesday thanks to strong US corporate earnings and hopes that China will boost fiscal support for its economy, while long-term US yields hovered near six-week highs on speculation the Bank of Japan could be less accommodative. MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan gained 0.17 per cent. South Korea's KOSPI advanced 0.35 per cent and Japan's Nikkei rose 0.5 per cent. Wall Street The S&P 500 on Tuesday closed at its highest level since Feb. 1 as Alphabet's blowout results bolstered expectations of a robust earnings season. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 197.65 points (0.79 per cent) to 25,241.94, while the S&P 500 gained 13.42 points (0.48 per cent) to 2,820.4. The Nasdaq Composite dropped 1.11 points (0.01 per cent) to 7,840.77. It reversed course after having hit a record high earlier in the session. Good Morning! Welcome to Business Standard's live blog on markets.
The benchmark indices are likely to take cues from their global peers on Wednesday amid lack of major domestic cues.
(with Reuters inputs)
