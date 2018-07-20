MARKETS LIVE: Indices likely to move sideways ahead of no-confidence motion

Narendra Modi govt pushes anti-graft Bills ahead of trust vote On the eve of the no-confidence motion in the Lok Sabha, the Narendra Modi government on Thursday built a narrative to showcase its efforts at curbing corruption, while the Opposition tried to punch holes in its claims. READ MORE Markets on Thursday S&P BSE Sensex 36,351.23 -0.06% Nifty 50 10,957.10 -0.21% S&P BSE 200 4,666.90 -0.27% Nifty 500 9,236.30 -0.36% S&P BSE Mid-Cap 15,085.94 -0.63% S&P BSE Small-Cap 15,657.22 -1.00% SGX Nifty The SGX Nifty was at 10,966.50, down 0.10 per cent from the previous close. Asian Shares Asian stocks eked out modest gains on Friday as investor caution prevailed amid concerns about the European Union imposing retaliatory tariffs on US goods while US President Donald Trump’s criticism of Federal Reserve policy knocked the dollar. MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan inched up 0.1 per cent, while South Korea's KOSPI edged up 0.07 per cent. Japan's Nikkei reversed earlier modest losses to rise 0.2 percent, lifted as the dollar came off lows versus the yen. Wall Street US stocks dropped on Thursday after earnings disappointed and trade jitters escalated over worries that the European Union could slap retaliatory tariffs on goods imported from the United States. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 134.79 points, or 0.53 per cent, to 25,064.5, the S&P 500 lost 11.13 points, or 0.40 per cent, to 2,804.49 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 29.15 points, or 0.37 per cent, to 7,825.30. Good Morning! Welcome to Business Standard's live blog on markets.





On Friday, the parliament will debate a tabled by opposition parties against the Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government on Wednesday, the first day of the monsoon session.



That apart, stock specific action is likely to continue during the day amid the release of June quarter results of companies. Among key results, Bajaj Auto, Ceat, Multi Commodity Exchange of India and Wipro are likely to announce their June 2018 quarter earnings later today.

In the global markets, Asian eked out modest gains on Friday as investor caution prevailed amid concerns about the European Union imposing retaliatory tariffs on US goods while US President Donald Trump’s criticism of Federal Reserve policy knocked the dollar.

MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific outside Japan inched up 0.1 per cent, while South Korea's KOSPI edged up 0.07 per cent. Japan's Nikkei reversed earlier modest losses to rise 0.2 percent, lifted as the dollar came off lows versus the yen.



