No-confidence motion against BJP govt LIVE: Modi wants constructive debate

PM Modi's speech is expected to be a veritable launch of his Lok Sabha election campaign, reports Archis Mohan for the Business Standard (Read more here) Ahead of the no-confidence motion, PM Modi on Friday hoped that MPs will rise to the occasion and ensure a constructive debate. "Today is an important day in our parliamentary democracy. I am sure my fellow MP colleagues will rise to the occasion and ensure a constructive, comprehensive and disruption-free debate," said Modi, adding, "We owe this to the people and the makers of our Constitution. India will be watching us closely." Today is an important day in our Parliamentary democracy. I am sure my fellow MP colleagues will rise to the occasion and ensure a constructive, comprehensive & disruption free debate. We owe this to the people & the makers of our Constitution. India will be watching us closely. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 20, 2018 The debate will conclude with a reply from Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The ruling BJP, which enjoys a majority in the House, has been given 3 hours and 33 minutes in the debate. Other opposition parties such as the AIADMK, Trinamool Congress (TMC), Biju Janata Dal (BJD), Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) have been allocated 29 minutes, 27 minutes, 15 minutes and nine minutes, respectively. Congress President Rahul Gandhi and the leader of the party in the House, Mallikarjun Kharge, are likely to speak on the motion.

The is taking up a no-confidence motion against the government for debate and voting on Friday, two days after the start of the monsoon session. Top guns of the Congress and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will take part in the debate, which will conclude with a reply from Prime Minister Congress president Rahul Gandhi is expected to speak during the day.

Seven hours have been set aside for the debate, which will begin at 11 am and continue without any lunch break. Speaker Sumitra Mahajan has allocated 3.5 hours to the BJP, 38 minutes to the Congress and 13 minutes to the Telugu Desam Party (TDP). These figures, calculated based on the strength of a party in the House, were provided by officials to news agencies on Thursday.

The is expected to have a smooth sailing. The ruling Democratic Alliance (NDA) appears confident about its numbers, with Parliamentary Affairs Minister Ananth Kumar saying that it will be "NDA plus" at the end of voting. On the other hand, the Congress has said that it will use the occasion to "expose" the government's "failure".

In the 545-member (including the Speaker) Lok Sabha, the BJP-led NDA can bank on around 311 members, including the 273 of the BJP, Shiromani Akali Dal's (SAD's) 4, Shiv Sena's 18, Lok Janshakti Party's (LJP's) 6, Rashtriya Lok Samta Party's (RLSP's) 3, Janata Dal (United)'s (JD-U's) 2, Apna Dal's 2, All India N R Congress' 1, Sikkim Democratic Front's (SDF's) 1, and Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party's (NDPP's) 1.

Though the numbers are heavily stacked against the Opposition, the Congress and other parties have indicated that they are keen on utilising the debate to attack the government on a range of issues, including farm distress, slow economic growth and rising incidents of lynching.

The motion will be the first to be faced by the Modi government, which is left with less than a year in office. Speaker Mahajan on Wednesday accepted the no-confidence motion moved by the Opposition against the government.