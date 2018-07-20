No-confidence motion against BJP govt LIVE: Modi wants constructive debate

-
PM Modi's speech is expected to be a veritable launch of his Lok Sabha election campaign, reports Archis Mohan for the Business Standard (Read more here) Ahead of the no-confidence motion, PM Modi on Friday hoped that MPs will rise to the occasion and ensure a constructive debate. "Today is an important day in our parliamentary democracy. I am sure my fellow MP colleagues will rise to the occasion and ensure a constructive, comprehensive and disruption-free debate," said Modi, adding, "We owe this to the people and the makers of our Constitution. India will be watching us closely." Today is an important day in our Parliamentary democracy. I am sure my fellow MP colleagues will rise to the occasion and ensure a constructive, comprehensive & disruption free debate. We owe this to the people & the makers of our Constitution. India will be watching us closely. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 20, 2018 The debate will conclude with a reply from Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The ruling BJP, which enjoys a majority in the House, has been given 3 hours and 33 minutes in the debate. Other opposition parties such as the AIADMK, Trinamool Congress (TMC), Biju Janata Dal (BJD), Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) have been allocated 29 minutes, 27 minutes, 15 minutes and nine minutes, respectively. Congress President Rahul Gandhi and the leader of the party in the House, Mallikarjun Kharge, are likely to speak on the motion.
