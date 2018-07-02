MARKETS LIVE: Sinking rupee, rising oil prices to steer indices today

Good Morning! Welcome to market's live blog. Catch all live market action here

Trade war worries, a sinking rupee and rise in crude oil prices might keep the Dalal Street investors on edge this week.

The Indian rupee hit an all-time low of 69.09 against the dollar last week because of higher crude oil prices and strong demand from exporters and banks.

After the announcement of an increase in supply by OPEC and its allies at their recent meeting, crude oil prices corrected sharply from a three-and-a-half-year high of $80.50 a barrel to around $73 a barrel, but rebounded towards $80 due to unplanned disruption in Canada, Libya and Venezuela.

Meanwhile, stock specific action will also be seen as auto companies will release their June sales data.

On macro front, Nikkei Manufacturing PMI for June will be released on Monday, followed by Services PMI for the same month on Wednesday.

Globally, Asian stocks were narrowly mixed on Monday, the first trading day of the second half of the year, with trade tensions between the US and its trading partners still a key concern for investors.

The Nikkei 225 slipped 0.23 per cent, Kospi was little changed, with the index last trading lower by 0.06 per cent. Markets in Hong Kong, meanwhile, will remain closed on Monday for a holiday.



(With input from agencies)