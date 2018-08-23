MARKETS LIVE: Key things to watch out for before the opening bell

Good Morning! Welcome to the market's live blog. Catch all live market action here

Benchmark indices are likely to focus on global developments as the deadline loomed for fresh on Moreover, speculations that President Donald Trump’s political position could be threatened by the legal woes of two former advisers also hurt the sentiment

and Chinese officials met for the first time in over two months to find a way out of their deepening trade conflict, but there was no evidence the low-level discussions would halt a new round of US due Thursday.

Globally, MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan eased 0.1 per cent. Japan's Nikkei and South Korea's Kospi index each climbed 0.2 per cent.

However, Australian shares were a tad softer amid political uncertainty over the future of Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull after three senior ministers tended their resignations on Thursday.

Meanwhile, minutes of the Federal Reserve’s latest policy meeting suggested the US central bank is on course to further raise interest rates. The has raised rates twice this year and is widely expected to tighten policy again next month after leaving rates unchanged at its last meeting.