Today's picks: From Tata Steel to BPCL, hot stocks to watch on Thursday
Business Standard

MARKETS LIVE: Key things to watch out for before the opening bell

SI Reporter  |  New Delhi 

Photo: Shutterstock.com

Benchmark indices are likely to focus on global developments as the deadline loomed for fresh US tariffs on China. Moreover, speculations that US President Donald Trump’s political position could be threatened by the legal woes of two former advisers also hurt the sentiment

US and Chinese officials met for the first time in over two months to find a way out of their deepening trade conflict, but there was no evidence the low-level discussions would halt a new round of US tariffs due Thursday.

Globally, MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan eased 0.1 per cent. Japan's Nikkei and South Korea's Kospi index each climbed 0.2 per cent.

However, Australian shares were a tad softer amid political uncertainty over the future of Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull after three senior ministers tended their resignations on Thursday.

Meanwhile, minutes of the Federal Reserve’s latest policy meeting suggested the US central bank is on course to further raise interest rates. The Fed has raised rates twice this year and is widely expected to tighten policy again next month after leaving rates unchanged at its last meeting.

First Published: Thu, August 23 2018. 08:15 IST

Business Standard
