SEBI chief calls for caution in mutual funds' debt investments

(Reuters) - India's debt managers need to be vigilant and appropriately value their investments in corporate papers, even as a bulk of the comes from institutional investors, the of the country's market regulator said on Thursday.

"It is for the industry which bears the credit risk," said Ajay Tyagi, Chairman, (SEBI).

"Issue is in their books when they hold these debt instruments, either long term or short term, they have to be cautious of credit risk and how to value that on their books."

Of the total 12.3 trillion rupees assets under management at debt funds, 11.5 trillion rupees is from non-retail investors, Tyagi added.

(Reporting by Suvashree Dey Choudhury, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)