MARKETS LIVE: Sensex falls 150 pts; Nifty below 10,850; IT stocks slip





The benchmark indices opened around 200 points lower at 36,220 levels while NSE's Nifty50 index started the day below the crucial level of 10,850, down nearly 50 points.



In the broader market, S&P BSE Midcap index was trading at 15,212, down 0.3 per cent, while S&P BSE Smallcap index was ruling 0.2 per cent lower at 14,514 levels.



The on Tuesday opened 23 paise higher at 71.33 against the US dollar as oil prices dropped 1 per cent, amid reports of a big climb in US inventories and forecasts of record shale output stoked worries about oversupply.



Global Markets



Overnight, Wall Street's all major indices slid more than 2 per cent, with the benchmark S&P 500 closing at its lowest in 14 months, on concerns about slowing economic growth ahead of a highly anticipated decision from the Federal Reserve on the course of US interest-rate hikes. The FOMC is scheduled to meet on Tuesday and Wednesday.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 507.53 points, or 2.11 per cent, to 23,592.98, the S&P 500 lost 54.01 points, or 2.08 per cent, to 2,545.94 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 156.93 points, or 2.27 per cent, to 6,753.73.

Asian share stumbled on Tuesday as heightened concerns about a slowing global economy sent Wall Street stocks skidding to their lowest levels in more than a year.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan shed 0.25 per cent in early trade while Japan's Nikkei tumbled 1.5 per cent.

Oil Prices

Oil prices extended losses on signs of oversupply in the United States and as investor sentiment remained under pressure from concern over global economic growth and fuel demand.

US crude fell to as low as $49.01 per barrel on Monday, its lowest level since September last year and last stood at $49.33, down 1.1 per cent on the day.



