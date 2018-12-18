JUST IN
You are here: Home » Markets » News

What to infer from VIX- the volatility gauge
Business Standard

MARKETS LIVE: Sensex falls 150 pts; Nifty below 10,850; IT stocks slip

Catch all the live market action here

SI Reporter  |  New Delhi 

Firms

Following the global sell-off, the domestic equity market opened on a negative note on Tuesday.

The benchmark indices opened around 200 points lower at 36,220 levels while NSE's Nifty50 index started the day below the crucial level of 10,850, down nearly 50 points.

In the broader market, S&P BSE Midcap index was trading at 15,212, down 0.3 per cent, while S&P BSE Smallcap index was ruling 0.2 per cent lower at 14,514 levels. 

The rupee on Tuesday opened 23 paise higher at 71.33 against the US dollar as oil prices dropped 1 per cent, amid reports of a big climb in US inventories and forecasts of record shale output stoked worries about oversupply.

Global Markets

Overnight, Wall Street’s all major indices slid more than 2 per cent, with the benchmark S&P 500 closing at its lowest in 14 months, on concerns about slowing economic growth ahead of a highly anticipated decision from the Federal Reserve on the course of US interest-rate hikes. The FOMC is scheduled to meet on Tuesday and Wednesday.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 507.53 points, or 2.11 per cent, to 23,592.98, the S&P 500 lost 54.01 points, or 2.08 per cent, to 2,545.94 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 156.93 points, or 2.27 per cent, to 6,753.73.

Asian share markets stumbled on Tuesday as heightened concerns about a slowing global economy sent Wall Street stocks skidding to their lowest levels in more than a year.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan shed 0.25 per cent in early trade while Japan's Nikkei tumbled 1.5 per cent.

Oil Prices

Oil prices extended losses on signs of oversupply in the United States and as investor sentiment remained under pressure from concern over global economic growth and fuel demand.

US crude fell to as low as $49.01 per barrel on Monday, its lowest level since September last year and last stood at $49.33, down 1.1 per cent on the day.

(with Reuters input)

CATCH ALL THE LIVE UPDATES

MARKETS LIVE: Sensex falls 150 pts; Nifty below 10,850; IT stocks slip

Dalal Street pins hopes on pickup in earnings next financial year With consensus earnings growth for 2018-19 (FY19) likely to undershoot expectations, the Street is pinning hopes on the next financial year (FY20) for a meaningful and sustained pick up in earnings. Domestic fund managers are of the opinion that the consensus growth estimates of 21 per cent for FY20 are achievable. READ MORE

MARKETS LIVE: Sensex falls 150 pts; Nifty below 10,850; IT stocks slip

Infosys slips over 2% in early trade

MARKETS LIVE: Sensex falls 150 pts; Nifty below 10,850; IT stocks slip

Ashoka Buildcon up over 5% in early trade

MARKETS LIVE: Sensex falls 150 pts; Nifty below 10,850; IT stocks slip

Sectoral trend on NSE

MARKETS LIVE: Sensex falls 150 pts; Nifty below 10,850; IT stocks slip

Opening gainers and losers on BSE Sensex

MARKETS LIVE: Sensex falls 150 pts; Nifty below 10,850; IT stocks slip

Market at open   At 9:15 AM, the S&P BSE Sensex was trading at 36,089, down 181 points while the broader Nifty50 was ruling at 10,831, down 57 points.

MARKETS LIVE: Sensex falls 150 pts; Nifty below 10,850; IT stocks slip

Market at pre-open Index Current Pt. Change % Change   S&P BSE SENSEX 36,329.66 +59.59 +0.16   S&P BSE SENSEX 50 11,421.84 +19.38 +0.17   S&P BSE SENSEX Next 50 32,575.68 +22.53 +0.07   S&P BSE 100 11,184.82 +17.28 +0.15   S&P BSE Bharat 22 Index 3,448.01 +7.22 +0.21

MARKETS LIVE: Sensex falls 150 pts; Nifty below 10,850; IT stocks slip

Rupee opening   Rupee opens firm at 71.33/$ vs its previous close of 71.56 against the US dollar 

MARKETS LIVE: Sensex falls 150 pts; Nifty below 10,850; IT stocks slip

Top trading calls by Anand Rathi: Buy ITC, HDFC Bank   ITC: BUY TARGET: Rs 292 STOP LOSS: Rs 274   The stock has provided a breakout above its previous swing resistance with a buy crossover in its momentum indicators which is also a positive crossover. On the upside, the stock is likely to test the levels of 292 whereas the support on the lower side is pegged at 274. Read more

MARKETS LIVE: Sensex falls 150 pts; Nifty below 10,850; IT stocks slip

Buy Tata Chemicals for a target of Rs 770: Prabhudas Lilladher BUY TATA CHEM CMP: Rs 705.45 TARGET: Rs 770 STOP LOSS: Rs 670   The stock has indicated a higher bottom formation pattern in the daily chart and has given a good bounce and currently has produced a positive bullish candle to signify strength and is on the verge of a breakout above the significant 200 DMA moving average to improve the bias. The RSI has given a trend reversal and is on the rise and with decent volume participation witnessed, we recommend a buy in this stock for an upside target of 770 keeping a stop loss of 670. READ MORE

MARKETS LIVE: Sensex falls 150 pts; Nifty below 10,850; IT stocks slip

Motilal Oswal Financial Services on Indraprastha Gas   We foresee several catalysts for the stock:    (a) inclusion of gas under GST; (b) effective implementation of ban on polluting industrial fuels;  (c) increasing penetration of CGD in new areas, boosting intercity/highway travel; and  (d) further restriction on diesel vehicles in a move to curb pollution.   We cut our P/E multiple by 10% from 27x to 24.3x to account for the threat that EVs may pose over the longer term. Valuing IGL at 24.3x Dec’20E EPS and adding the contribution from JVs, we reiterate Buy with a target price of Rs 381.
First Published: Tue, December 18 2018. 08:04 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements

MARKETS LIVE: Sensex falls 150 pts; Nifty below 10,850; IT stocks slip

Catch all the live market action here

Following the global sell-off, the domestic equity market opened on a negative note on Tuesday.

The benchmark indices opened around 200 points lower at 36,220 levels while NSE's Nifty50 index started the day below the crucial level of 10,850, down nearly 50 points.

In the broader market, S&P BSE Midcap index was trading at 15,212, down 0.3 per cent, while S&P BSE Smallcap index was ruling 0.2 per cent lower at 14,514 levels. 

The rupee on Tuesday opened 23 paise higher at 71.33 against the US dollar as oil prices dropped 1 per cent, amid reports of a big climb in US inventories and forecasts of record shale output stoked worries about oversupply.

Global Markets

Overnight, Wall Street’s all major indices slid more than 2 per cent, with the benchmark S&P 500 closing at its lowest in 14 months, on concerns about slowing economic growth ahead of a highly anticipated decision from the Federal Reserve on the course of US interest-rate hikes. The FOMC is scheduled to meet on Tuesday and Wednesday.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 507.53 points, or 2.11 per cent, to 23,592.98, the S&P 500 lost 54.01 points, or 2.08 per cent, to 2,545.94 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 156.93 points, or 2.27 per cent, to 6,753.73.

Asian share markets stumbled on Tuesday as heightened concerns about a slowing global economy sent Wall Street stocks skidding to their lowest levels in more than a year.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan shed 0.25 per cent in early trade while Japan's Nikkei tumbled 1.5 per cent.

Oil Prices

Oil prices extended losses on signs of oversupply in the United States and as investor sentiment remained under pressure from concern over global economic growth and fuel demand.

US crude fell to as low as $49.01 per barrel on Monday, its lowest level since September last year and last stood at $49.33, down 1.1 per cent on the day.

(with Reuters input)

image
Business Standard
177 22