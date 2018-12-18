MARKETS LIVE: Sensex falls 150 pts; Nifty below 10,850; IT stocks slip

Dalal Street pins hopes on pickup in earnings next financial year With consensus earnings growth for 2018-19 (FY19) likely to undershoot expectations, the Street is pinning hopes on the next financial year (FY20) for a meaningful and sustained pick up in earnings. Domestic fund managers are of the opinion that the consensus growth estimates of 21 per cent for FY20 are achievable. READ MORE
The benchmark indices opened around 200 points lower at 36,220 levels while NSE's Nifty50 index started the day below the crucial level of 10,850, down nearly 50 points.
In the broader market, S&P BSE Midcap index was trading at 15,212, down 0.3 per cent, while S&P BSE Smallcap index was ruling 0.2 per cent lower at 14,514 levels.
The rupee on Tuesday opened 23 paise higher at 71.33 against the US dollar as oil prices dropped 1 per cent, amid reports of a big climb in US inventories and forecasts of record shale output stoked worries about oversupply.
Global Markets
Overnight, Wall Street’s all major indices slid more than 2 per cent, with the benchmark S&P 500 closing at its lowest in 14 months, on concerns about slowing economic growth ahead of a highly anticipated decision from the Federal Reserve on the course of US interest-rate hikes. The FOMC is scheduled to meet on Tuesday and Wednesday.
(with Reuters input)
