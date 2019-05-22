- Fading political uncertainity in India raises hopes of an economic rebound
MARKETS LIVE: Indices to be volatile day ahead of Lok Sabha poll outcome
Follow live updates of the stock market movement ahead of 2019 Lok Sabha election outcome on May 23
EVENT HIGHLIGHTS
Indices are expected to remain volatile on Wednesday, the penultimate day for Lok Sabha 2019 election outcome.
The benchmark indices slipped over 1 per cent yesterday. The S&P BSE Sensex lost 383 points to settle at 38,970 while the broader Nifty50 slipped 119 points to close at 11,709.
Oil & Rupee
Oil prices eased on Saudi Arabia’s assurance that it would keep the supply balanced. Brent crude futures were down 0.5 per cent at $71.81 a barrel at around 6 am.
The rupee closed at Rs 69.72/$ against Tuesday’s close of Rs 69.74.
Global cues
Asian stocks were off to a tepid start on Wednesday with MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside losing about 0.15 per cent in trade.
South Korea’s KOSPI fell 0.45 per cent while Japan’s Nikkei edged up 0.05 per cent.
On Wall Street, the Dow Jones added 197 points to close at 25,877 levels, while the S&P500 inched up 24 points to end at 2,864 levels. The Nasdaq too firmed up about 83 points to end at 7,786 levels.
(With inputs from Reuters)
