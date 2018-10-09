MARKETS LIVE: Global factors, rupee movement to guide indices today

Wall street The tech-heavy Nasdaq fell on Monday for the third straight day as a sell-off in Chinese markets sparked concerns about slowing global economic growth, though the S&P 500 pared losses to end nearly flat. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 39.73 points, or 0.15 percent, to 26,486.78, the S&P 500 lost 1.14 points, or 0.04 percent, to 2,884.43 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 52.50 points, or 0.67 percent, to 7,735.95. Good Morning! Welcome to markets live blog. Catch all live market action here

Benchmark indices will focus on rupee, crude oil and other global factors during the day today. Asian shares hit 17-month lows on Tuesday as investors fretted about everything from the Chinese economy, to trade wars, higher US bond yields and political dysfunction in Europe.

Meanwhile, investors will also keep an eye on the rupee, which slumped by 30 paise to finish at a fresh lifetime low of 74.06 against the US dollar on Monday amid strengthening of the greenback and steady capital outflows.

On macro front, India's industrial production (IIP) data for August and retail inflation (CPI) prints for September will be released on Friday. Industrial production grew 6.6 per cent in July. Retail inflation eased to a 10-month low of 3.69 per cent in August. The numbers may come slightly higher owing to falling rupee and rising crude prices.

GLOBAL MARKETS

MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan eased another 0.15 per cent after ending Monday at its lowest point since May last year.

Japan's Nikkei fell 1.1 per cent as it resumed from a one-day holiday, hurt in part by a rise in the safe-harbor yen.

Eyes were again on China, where blue chips shed 4.3 per cent on Monday in the largest daily drop since early 2016. While the stock market in China is far from a reliable gauge of economic activity, sharp falls do spill over into sentiment across the region.