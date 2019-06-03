- Tobacco on tenterhooks after Harsh Vardhan's appointment as health Minister
MARKETS LIVE: Macro data, RBI policy, global cues top triggers this week
Markets are expected to react to weak GDP numbers released on Friday which asserted economic slowdown in the economy. Catch all the live updates here.
Markets
Volatility is likely to continue at the bourses as weak global cues could affect investment sentiment.
On Friday, the S&P BSE Sensex ended 118 points lower at 39,714 levels while the broader Nifty50 index finished at 11,923, down 23 points.
Oil & Rupee
Oil prices fell more than 1 per cent on Monday to extend losses of over 3 per cent from Friday amid fanning global demand.
Brent crude futures were at $60.97 at 6:15 am, down 1.7 per cent from last session’s close.
The rupee closed at Rs 69.69 per US dollar against Thursday’s close of Rs 69.87.
Global cues
Asian share markets slipped to multi-month lows on Monday on mounting trade tensions across the globe.
MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was little changed in early trade, while Japan’s Nikkei skidded 1.1 per cent to a four-month low.
On Wall Street, the Dow Jones fell 355 points during the overnight trade on Friday to close at 24,815 while the S&P500 lost 37 points to end at 2,752 levels. The Nasdaq too lost 114 points to end the session at 7,453 levels.
(With inputs from Reuters)
