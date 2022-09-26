JUST IN
You are here: Home » Markets » Q&A

2022 tests investor patience: YTD returns mostly negative, shows data

Which sectors are worth your money as RBI mulls another rate hike?
Business Standard

Markets may remain volatile with selling bias: IIFL Securities chairman

In a Q&A, R Venkataraman says the markets seem to be hoping against hope that rate hikes will not need to be sharp going ahead so as to trigger a global recession

Topics
Q&A | stock markets | R Venkataramanan

Puneet Wadhwa  |  New Delhi 

R Venkataraman
R Venkataraman, chairman, IIFL Securities

With the US Federal Reserve making its intent clear once again last week as regards its battle against inflation, R VENKATARAMAN, chairman, IIFL Securities, in conversation with Puneet Wadhwa says the markets seem to be holding out hope that future rate hikes will not need to be sharp for global recession to kick in. Edited excerpts:

TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.

SUBSCRIBE TO INSIGHTS

What you get on Business Standard Premium?

  • icon Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • icon Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • icon Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
  • icon Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • icon 26 years of website archives.
  • icon Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
OR

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Mon, September 26 2022. 06:15 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.