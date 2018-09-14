Markets rise sharply two days on the trot on stronger rupee, weaker crude

Stocks posted sharp gains for the second trading day in a row after the rupee strengthened and crude prices and benchmark government bond yields retreated. players said investors hopped for a positive outcome from the meeting between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and government officials to discuss the fall in the rupee and other economic issues.

of fresh round of trade talks between the US and Chinese governments also boosted investor sentiment, lifting most global stocks.

The 30-share rose 373 points, or one per cent, to end at 38,091. The Nifty-50 index closed at 11,515, up 145 points, or 1.3 per cent, the biggest one-day gain since April 4. A sliding rupee and surging bond yields amid deteriorating macro fundamentals had battered stock prices at the start of the week. The benchmark recouped two-thirds of its losses to end the week 0.8 per cent lower, its worst weekly set back since May 20.

The rupee, which had dropped to an all-time low of 72.69 to a dollar during the week, ended at 71.85 on Friday. The benchmark 10-year government bond yield ended at 8.13 per cent on Friday, after climbing to 8.18 per cent on Tuesday. Brent crude traded below $78 a barrel after touching as much as $80 earlier during the week.

“Easing of inflation and recovery in the rupee has led to optimism in the market,” said Vinod Nair, head of research, Geojit Financial Services. “Stability in bond and currency will be crucial for the market momentum to sustain. Global gained on expectation that trade tensions between US and China will ease. Any redressal in tensions will be a positive for the market.”

Stability in the financial markets saw foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) turn strong net-buyers to the tune of Rs 10.9 billion. In the previous three sessions, FPIs had pulled out Rs 35 billion from the equity market amid a global risk off.

The market breadth was strong on Friday with Midcap 100 and Smallcap 100 gaining 1.8 per cent and 1.5 per cent respectively. The India Vix index, a gauge for market volatility, cooled off by three per cent to close at 13.84. All components, with the exception of Coal India and Infosys, ended with gains. Vendata gained the most at 5.25 per cent followed by Power Grid, which rose 3.6 per cent. A total of 1,811 stocks advanced and only 850 declined on the BSE.

Market players said across the board buying was seen after the recent correction lowered valuations. However, some believe markets are still not out of the woods.

The bounce should not be taken as a beginning of a new rally, said Jimeet Modi, CEO, Samco Securities. “The Fed meeting and global headwinds remain key uncertainties. Investors should not take this as a buying opportunity but should consider booking profits,” he said.