Markets shed 5% in as many days as FPI selling intensifies on global cues

The benchmark indices have declined nearly five per cent in the past five trading sessions as overseas investors have intensified their selling amid rising bond yields in the US and concerns over global growth outlook.

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) sold shares worth Rs 5,871 crore on Tuesday, taking their two-day selling past Rs 12,000 crore.

The benchmark on Tuesday fell 703 points, or 1.23 per cent, extending its five-day selling to 2,984 points, or 5.02 per cent. After breaching 18,000 on April 4, the ended below 17,000 on Tuesday. It ended at 16,958, with a decline of 215 points, or 1.3 per cent.

The decline of HDFC twins and Infosys continued to weigh on the indices. HDFC Bank on Tuesday fell 3.7 per cent and HDFC by 5.5 per cent. HDFC twins were the biggest contributors to the fall, followed by Infosys, which fell 3.5 per cent. If not for the buying in index heavyweight Reliance Industries, the fall could have been much steeper. Reliance Industries rose 3.7 per cent and made a 288-point contribution to the index gains. The March quarter numbers posted by HDFC Bank and Infosys failed to meet investor expectations and triggered a selloff in other IT and financial stocks as investors feared earnings downgrades.

"There have been downgrades in Infosys and HDFC Bank stock. They are two of the best in their sector. The thinking now is that this will be a continuous feature as we go on. The inflation figures yesterday were quite high as well. Local liquidity is driving the rather than anything else. In the next few days, we might see volatility,' said Andrew Holland, CEO, Avendus Capital Alternate Strategies.

Domestic institutional investors pumped in close to Rs 4,000 crore on Tuesday. A day earlier too they had invested a similar amount when indices had tanked 2 per cent.

The ongoing Russia-Ukraine war and high inflation is also keeping investors on tenterhooks. Globally, investors weigh the prospect of aggressive policy action to curb inflation. The 10-year US bond yield was trading at 2.8 per cent, the highest since December 2018.

Investors are betting on a 50 basis points rate hike next month. Meanwhile, Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis President James Bullard on Monday said hikes of as much as 75 basis points should not be ruled out though it is not the base case. The last time the federal Reserve went for such a hike was in 1994.

Central banks across the globe are under pressure to contain inflation as the war in Ukraine, and the COVID situation in China has further exacerbated the inflationary pressures. The pressure to manage inflation while slowing the global economy has put them on a sticky wicket.

The geopolitical tensions have led to the World Bank lowering its estimate for global growth in 2022 to 3.2 per cent from a January prediction of 4.1 per cent.

"As the Q4 season is underway, the will closely monitor the earnings and management commentary for the next few weeks. Moreover, the trend in global stock markets, the rupee movement against the dollar and crude oil prices will also influence the equity in the near term,' said Mitul Shah, head of research, Reliance Securities.

The market breadth was weak, with 2,120 stocks declining and 1,294 advancing. IT stocks declined the most, and its index on BSE fell 2.6 per cent.