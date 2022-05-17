Markets snap six-day losing streak; Sensex ends 180 points higher

-
ALSO READ
What are FPIs & domestic investors thinking about the market?
DIIs raise stakes in 70% of Nifty 50 firms in Q3 even as FPIs prune big
IT, banking, energy topped selloff in Feb as FPIs pulled out $4.7 bn
Decoded: What are sovereign green bonds, and why are they called so?
TMS Ep156: Non-compete clause, AYUSH, markets, Russia's foreign default
-
The benchmark Sensex and Nifty snapped their six-day losing streak on Monday. However, global uncertainty and sustained selling by overseas investors capped the upmove.
The Sensex rose 180 points, or 0.34 per cent, to close at 52,974, while the Nifty50 ended at 15,842, with a gain of 60 points, or 0.38 per cent.
In the preceding six sessions, both indices had slumped over 5 per cent each.
This is only the second trading session in May when markets have been able to clock gains.
Foreign institutional investors (FPIs) have sold shares worth $3.3 billion in May, taking their year-to-date selling past $20 billion.
“Continued selling by FPIs — as they chase high-yield US bonds — restricts the Indian market to hold on to its pull-back rally, interest from domestic investors notwithstanding. Weakness in global equities, along with unfavourable global cues, led to heavy selling towards closing hours, as investors lacked the confidence to take forward their positions. The investors are currently in a risk-deleveraging phase, hunting for safe-haven investments," said Vinod Nair, head of research, Geojit Financial Services.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU