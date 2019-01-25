Maruti, L&T, Biocon, Mphasis and YES Bank among top stocks to track

The Nifty futures on Singapore Exchange (SGX) traded 46 points or 0.42 per cent higher at 10,932 at 08:37 am, indicating a firm opening for the domestic stocks on Friday. Asian stocks inched higher following gains in US technology shares.

Here's a look at the top stocks that may remain in focus today -

Earnings today: Apart from blue chips such as Maruti and L&T around 50 BSE listed companies including Gruh Finance, Indian Bank, Indian Overseas Bank, Vakrangee are expected to announce their December quarter earnings during the day.

Biocon: Biotechnology major Biocon Thursday reported over twofold jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 217.2 crore for the third quarter ended December 2018, mainly on account of strong performance of its biologics business.

Indigo: Aviation veteran Ronojoy Dutta has been appointed as Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of IndiGo for a period of five years as it plans a major international expansion this year, the low-cost airline announced Thursday.

Mphasis: IT company Mphasis on Thursday posted a 29.3 percent rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 277.9 crore for the December 2018 quarter. The company's net profit stood at Rs 214.9 crore in the year-ago period, Mphasis said in a statement.

Quess Corp: Business services provider Quess Corp on Thursday said its consolidated net profit increased 7 percent to Rs 65 crore in the December 2018 quarter. The company had posted a net profit of Rs 61 crore in the October-December 2017 quarter, Quess said in a statement.

YES Bank: The private sector lender on Thursday reported a 7 per cent decline in its net profit for the third quarter of the financial year 2018-19. This apart, it appointed Ravneet Singh Gill as managing director and chief executive officer (MD & CEO) of the bank.

PVR: Multiplex chain PVR Limited reported Rs 857 crore in consolidated revenues for the quarter ended December 31, 2018, as compared to Rs 560 crore during the corresponding period of last year, registering a growth of 53 per cent.

Suntech Realty: Sunteck Realty's consolidated revenues declined by 3 per cent YoY to Rs 194.74 crore in Q3FY19 against Rs 201.50 crore. Operating profit for the quarter fell by 9 per cent yoy to Rs 81.42cr as compared to Rs8 9.06cr in the same quarter last year. Net profit declined 21 per cent YoY to Rs 43.9 crore in Q3FY19 against Rs 55.66 crore in Q3FY18.