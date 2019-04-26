Maruti Suzuki down for sixth straight day on disappointing Q4 results

shares were trading lower for the sixth straight day, down 2 per cent, at Rs 6,749 in early morning trade on the after the company reported a weak set of numbers for the March quarter (Q4FY19).

The stock has slipped 10 per cent in the past six trading days, as compared to 1 per cent fall in the benchmark S&P Sensex. It hit a 52-week low of Rs 6,324 on January 28, 2019, on the in intra-day deal.

The automobile major reported 4.6 per cent year on year (YoY) decline in net profit at Rs 1,796 crore in Q4FY19. Net sales grew marginally by 0.7 per cent at Rs 20,738 crore on YoY basis.

Ebitda (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization) margins slipped 370 bps to 10.5 per cent from 14.2 per cent.

Maruti Suzuki said the recently concluded quarter was marked by adverse foreign exchange rates and commodity prices, higher depreciation and higher sales promotion expenses partially offset by cost reduction efforts.