Mauritius puts India-focussed funds, others under its regulatory lens

has stepped up scrutiny of wanting to domicile there as the country tries to shed its image as a quasi-tax haven and showcase its compliance with all major

The move has brought several global and India-focussed funds wanting to set up structures in under the country's regulatory glare.

The country's financial services regulator (FSC) is combing through KYC information for new fund applications, undertaking extensive background checks on fund sponsors and fund managers, said sources. FSC is also reaching out to regulators of countries in which these sponsors or managers are based to verify their antecedents.

"The look-through principles are being applied stringently. The authorities are resorting to telephonic interviews with some of the applicants and examining issues or complaints filed against them in the past," said Richie Sancheti, head - investment funds, Nishith Desai Associates.

The increased scrutiny is pushing back timelines and jacking up costs of setting up India-focussed funds in "FSC is being cautious in granting licenses to and/or sub funds. In the past few months, FSC is taking anywhere between 2-3 months to approve an application compared with a month or two taken earlier," said a person familiar with the matter.

The delays may prompt several India-focussed or wanting to domicile in Mauritius to set up these structures in other countries such as Cayman, Bermuda or Singapore, said experts.

The upside will be that fund structures from Mauritius will come under lesser scrutiny from other jurisdictions in the future. "With the higher amount of scrutiny and KYC checks, Mauritius can improve its reputation in the eyes of all other global regulators," said Sancheti.

To be sure, Mauritius remains a preferred destination for Asian investors, especially those wanting to invest in debt and derivatives instruments, as there is no tax to be paid on investments in these asset classes except for the interest part in the debt instrument.

Mauritius mainly provides for two types of investments vehicles for offshore funds: Collective investment schemes which can invest across asset classes and closed-ended or private equity funds via an investment holding company.

"Mauritius has been making efforts to improve its reputation and trustworthiness of its jurisdiction. They have adopted a development strategy for its financial services sector which is based on continuous improvement, transparency and compliance with international norms and standards," said Neha Malviya, director, Wilson Financial Services, an FPI centric brokerage.

The efforts have started to pay off. For instance, Mauritius did not figure in the European Commission's new list of 23 countries with strategic deficiencies in their anti-money laundering and counter-terrorist financing frameworks that was announced in February this year.

In a recent note to the media, the Economic Development Board Mauritius observed that Mauritius is compliant with all OECD norms, including the Global Forum on Transparency and Exchange of Information for Tax Purposes, the Base Erosion and Profit Shifting project, and the Common Reporting Standard.

"Companies operating in Mauritius are subject to stringent substance requirements, including minimum of number of resident directors, full time employees, expenditure, and principal bank accounts in Mauritius," stated the communique.

Late last year, Mauritius had amended its Income Tax Act and inserted a clause for determining the place of effective management, making it difficult to establish residency in the country and posing a new headache to Indian private equity as well as portfolio investors putting money into the country.