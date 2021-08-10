Max Healthcare gains 8%, hits new high post June quarter results

-
ALSO READ
Realme X7 Max 5G review: Solid package with a bit of something for everyone
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Max review: Hard-to-beat phone in midrange segment
Stocks to watch: SBI Card, BEML, Power Grid, Max Financial, Coal India
Stocks to watch: Affle India, BEML, RIL, auto stocks, RailTel, IOC, Vedanta
Stocks to watch: Nureca, Max Fin, Axis Bank, DRL, Dredging Corp, Affle
-
Shares of Max Healthcare hit a record high of Rs 309.80 as they rallied 8 per cent on the BSE in intra-day trade on Tuesday after the company reported strong results for the quarter ended June 2021 (Q1FY22), with the highest-ever operating profit and margin. The stock of the healthcare facilities firm surpassed its previous high of Rs 305.50 touched on August 2, 2021.
For Q1FY22, Max Healthcare reported the highest ever network operating Ebitda (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization) at Rs 360 crore, a 37 per cent increase quarter-on-quarter (QoQ). This is the third consecutive quarter of the highest Ebitda both in absolute and margin terms. Operating Ebitda margin improved 309 basis points (bps) to 27.2 per cent in Q1FY22, sequentially.
“Margin expansion was driven by high overall occupancy, improvement in direct costs ratios and significant uptake in COVID-19 vaccination in initial 6 weeks post launch on May 1, 2021, which touched a high of around 48,600 vaccinations /day. The significant improvement in Operating Ebitda is also attributed to the gains from augmentation of clinical programs and structural cost savings undertaken in the last two fiscal years,” Max Healthcare said.
The company’s network gross revenues rose to Rs 1,385 crore during the first quarter reflecting a growth of 124 per cent year-on-year (YoY) and 19 per cent QoQ. This includes Rs 136 crore from vaccinations and related antibody tests post inoculation during the quarter. The company reported profit after tax (PAT) of Rs 205 crore in Q1FY22 against Rs 109 crore in Q4FY21. It had posted loss of Rs 375 crore in Q1FY21.
Max healthcare is the second largest healthcare provider in terms of revenue with best-in-class operating metrics (highest ARPOBs, occupancies) amongst the listed players in India. With a strong management team at the helm led by Abhay Soi, a turnaround specialist, and the backing of KKR, Max has reset and reshaped its strategy for growth, aided by cost initiatives and synergies between Max and Radiant assets, analysts at HDFC Securities said in its initiate coverage.
The brokerage firm believes the company is entering a high-growth phase, owing to the significant expansion it has planned at strategic locations. It expects strong Ebitda CAGRs of 48 per cent/25 per cent over the next two/five years, led by expansion and operating leverage.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU