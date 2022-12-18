Mcap of 9 of top 10 most-valued cos erode by Rs 1.22 trn; RIL top loser

Nine of the top-10 most valued firms faced a combined erosion of Rs 1,22,092.9 crore in last week amid weak trend in equities, with emerging as the biggest laggard.

Last week, the 30-share BSE benchmark declined 843.86 points or 1.36 per cent.

Barring HDFC Bank, rest nine companies, including Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), Infosys, ICICI Bank and Hindustan Unilever, witnessed decline in their .

The valuation of tanked Rs 29,767.66 crore to Rs 17,35,405.81 crore.

TCS faced an erosion of Rs 19,960.12 crore to Rs 11,84,837.43 crore in its .

The valuation of ICICI Bank plunged Rs 19,722.3 crore to Rs 6,29,380.54 crore and that of Infosys tumbled Rs 19,567.57 crore to Rs 6,40,617.19 crore.

The market capitalisation (mcap) of Hindustan Unilever went lower by Rs 11,935.92 crore to Rs 6,27,434.85 crore and that of State Bank of India declined by Rs 11,735.86 crore to Rs 5,38,421.83 crore.

Bharti Airtel's mcap dipped Rs 7,204.38 crore to Rs 4,57,325.46 crore and that of Adani Enterprises fell by Rs 1,903.8 crore to Rs 4,53,617.85 crore.

The mcap of HDFC went lower by Rs 295.29 crore to Rs 4,86,460.48 crore.

However, HDFC Bank added Rs 4,126.18 crore taking its valuation to Rs 9,13,726.29 crore.

remained the most valued domestic firm followed by TCS, HDFC Bank, Infosys, ICICI Bank, Hindustan Unilever, State Bank of India, HDFC, Bharti Airtel and Adani Enterprises.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)