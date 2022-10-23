JUST IN
BoB-backed IndiaFirst Life Insurance files DRHP with Sebi for IPO
Eight of top-10 firms add Rs 2 trn in market valuation; Reliance leads

Eight of the 10 most valued firms together added Rs 2,03,335.28 crore in market valuation last week amid an overall positive trend in equities, with Reliance Industries emerging as the biggest gainer

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Eight of the 10 most valued firms together added Rs 2,03,335.28 crore in market valuation last week amid an overall positive trend in equities, with Reliance Industries emerging as the biggest gainer.

Last week, the BSE Sensex climbed 1,387.18 points or 2.39 per cent.

Barring HDFC Bank and Bajaj Finance, rest eight firms in the top-10 pack witnessed addition in their market valuation.

The market capitalisation (mcap) of index heavyweight Reliance Industries jumped Rs 68,296.41 crore to stand at Rs 16,72,365.60 crore.

State Bank of India (SBI) added Rs 30,120.57 crore, taking its valuation to Rs 5,00,492.23 crore.

ICICI Bank's market valuation climbed Rs 25,946.89 crore to Rs 6,32,264.39 crore and that of Hindustan Unilever Limited (HUL) advanced Rs 18,608.76 crore to Rs 6,23,828.23 crore.

Bharti Airtel's valuation grew by Rs 17,385.1 crore to stand at Rs 4,43,612.09 crore.

The market valuation of ITC jumped Rs 16,739.62 crore to Rs 4,28,453.62 crore and that of Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) spurted Rs 15,276.54 crore to Rs 11,48,722.59 crore.

The mcap of Infosys soared Rs 10,961.39 crore to Rs 6,31,216.21 crore.

However, the valuation of Bajaj Finance plunged Rs 4,878.68 crore to Rs 4,35,416.70 crore and that of HDFC Bank declined Rs 1,503.89 crore to reach Rs 8,01,182.91 crore.

Reliance Industries continued to rule the top-10 most valued firms chart, followed by TCS, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Infosys, HUL, SBI, Bharti Airtel, Bajaj Finance and ITC.

First Published: Sun, October 23 2022. 10:54 IST

