MCX, Wipro, ICICI Securities and Tata Metaliks among top stocks to watch

Asian shares rose in early trade Tuesday led by a bounce in Chinese shares as Beijing signalled more supportive measures to stabilise a slowing economy. The British pound braced for a showdown in parliament over the government’s Brexit plan. At 08:47 am, the Nifty futures on Singapore Exchange (SGX) traded 56.50 points or 0.52 per cent higher at 10,825.50, indicating a positive start for domestic stocks.

Here's a look at the top stocks that may remain in focus today -

Earnings today: Over 15 BSE companies including Zee Entertainment Enterprise, India Grid Trust, Multi Commodity Exchange of India, Trident, Tinplate Company of India are slated to announce their December quarter earnings later in the day.

Wipro: The IT company said it would consider a bonus issue of shares to shareholders on January 18, the day when company releases its financial results for third quarter of FY19. The board will also declare an interim dividend, Wipro said in a regulatory filing on Monday.



Gail: According to news reports, Citi has downgraded Gail India to Neutral with a target price of Rs 365. In a note it said, Gail's upside looks capped with crude oil prices hoering around $60 a barrel.

Relaxo Footwears: Ratings firm ICRA has upgraded long term rating to AA with Stable Outlook from AA- with positive outlook for enhanced limit of Rs 189.71 crore of term loans and fund based facilities of the company.

ICICI Securities: The investment services arm of ICICI Group Monday reported a 34.3 per cent decline in consolidated profit to Rs 101.1 crore for the third quarter ended December 31.The company's total income also declined to Rs 404.7 crore, compared with Rs 493.8 crore in the third quarter of the previous fiscal.

United Spirits: According to news reports, the company has entered into an agreement for the sale of 100 per cent equity Four Seasons Wines to Quintela Assets and Grover Zampa Vineyards for Rs 31.86 crore.

Tata Metaliks: The company on Monday said its profit after tax (PAT) fell by 1.78 per cent to Rs 39.63 crore during the quarter ended December 31, 2018.

Jet Airways: Lenders to Jet Airways are preparing to pick a substantial stake and restructure the debt of the cash-strapped airline as a forensic audit has not shown any adverse findings, said a Business Standard report.