Merrill Lynch fund sells ICICI Bank shares worth Rs 34 cr at Rs 714 apiece

Merrill Lynch India Equities Fund Mauritius Ltd on Tuesday sold 4.80 lakh shares of private lender ICICI Bank worth Rs 34 crore through an open market transaction.
According to block deal data available with the BSE, Merrill Lynch sold 4,80,440 shares at an average price of Rs 714.65 apiece, taking the transaction size to Rs 34.33 crore.
BlackRock Global Funds India Fund picked up the same amount of shares at the same price.
The scrip of ICICI Bank closed 0.13 per cent higher at Rs 711.25 on BSE.
