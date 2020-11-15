JUST IN
You are here: Home » Markets » News

Faster recovery in CV segment remains key for Ashok Leyland stock
Business Standard

MF assets soar 4.5x in past decade, likely to sustain growth in the future

In the past decade, the equity-debt mix has largely remained constant, with the former contributing to around 28 per cent of the AUM.

Topics
assets under management | Mutual Funds

Samie Modak 

The Nifty rose 7.5 per cent in June, even as domestic MFs sold shares worth nearly Rs 4,000 crore
Growing awareness about MF investing, under-penetration, and ease of investing through online platforms will give impetus to growth in the coming decade, say experts

The assets under management (AUM) for the mutual fund (MF) industry has surged nearly 5x in the past decade. At the end of October, the MF industry’s assets stood at Rs 28.2 trillion — its highest ever — compared to Rs 6.5 trillion a decade ago.

The industry hit the Rs 10-trillion AUM mark in May 2014. The next Rs 10 trillion came in just three years in 2017. Since then, the pace of growth has moderated.

Credit crisis in the debt segment, volatility and redemption pressures in the equities segment, and large-scale regulatory changes have weighed on growth in the past few years.

In March, the AUM for the industry had plunged to an 18-month low of Rs 22.3 trillion after the Covid-19 pandemic triggered unprecedented sell-off.

The sharp rebound in the equities market and improvement in flows in the debt segment helped the industry recover lost ground.

In the past decade, the equity-debt mix has largely remained constant, with the former contributing to around 28 per cent of the AUM.

Growing awareness about MF investing, under-penetration, and ease of investing through online platforms will give impetus to growth in the coming decade, say experts.

Dear Reader,


Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.

As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.

Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.

Digital Editor

First Published: Sun, November 15 2020. 21:21 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.