MF assets soar 4.5x in past decade, likely to sustain growth in the future

-
ALSO READ
Share of high-fee yielding equity slips in MF industry's asset mix
Top 10 MF fund houses record double-digit growth in assets in Sept qtr
Equity MFs witness outflows after 4 years amid Covid-19 uncertainty
Spike in volatility in 2020 could spur significant changes in MF stocks
Sales of MF products from B30 cities remain stagnant in the past 2 years
-
The assets under management (AUM) for the mutual fund (MF) industry has surged nearly 5x in the past decade. At the end of October, the MF industry’s assets stood at Rs 28.2 trillion — its highest ever — compared to Rs 6.5 trillion a decade ago.
The industry hit the Rs 10-trillion AUM mark in May 2014. The next Rs 10 trillion came in just three years in 2017. Since then, the pace of growth has moderated.
Credit crisis in the debt segment, volatility and redemption pressures in the equities segment, and large-scale regulatory changes have weighed on growth in the past few years.
In March, the AUM for the industry had plunged to an 18-month low of Rs 22.3 trillion after the Covid-19 pandemic triggered unprecedented sell-off.
The sharp rebound in the equities market and improvement in flows in the debt segment helped the industry recover lost ground.
In the past decade, the equity-debt mix has largely remained constant, with the former contributing to around 28 per cent of the AUM.
Growing awareness about MF investing, under-penetration, and ease of investing through online platforms will give impetus to growth in the coming decade, say experts.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU