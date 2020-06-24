JUST IN
Sebi bars 20 entities for conducting fraudulent trading in Pyramid Saimira

IndusInd Bank rises 6% as promoter buys additional 139,000 shares
Business Standard

MF investors brace for lower returns after rise in stamp duty charges

Liquid, overnight investors to face maximum impact

Ashley Coutinho  |  Mumbai 

Mutual fund (MF) investors are bracing for lower returns after the introduction of stamp duty charges from July 1. A stamp duty of 0.005 per cent will be levied on issuance of units, and 0.015 per cent on transfer of MF units.

An issue of units includes purchase, switch-in and dividend reinvestment, whereas a transfer implies off-market transactions. Investors who issued units in liquid and overnight funds, as well as those with a short-term holding of less than 30 days, are likely to be impacted the most, say experts. The Centre had notified the amended stamp duty regime on the ...

First Published: Wed, June 24 2020. 00:22 IST

