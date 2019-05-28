Mid, small-cap funds ride on Modi wave; firms see scope for rally

Mid- and small-cap schemes, which had given tepid returns in recent years, have bounced back sharply in the last week following the euphoria surrounding election results. After the Bharatiya Janata Party’s stunning victory, market players now see scope for a broad-based market rally.

Further, they expect quality mid- and small-cap companies to do well. According to data from the Association of Mutual Funds in India (Amfi), small- and mid-cap funds posted gains of 5.4 per cent and 4.6 per cent, respectively, over the past week. Both categories bettered the gains posted by ...