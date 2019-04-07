Morgan Stanley estimates ETF assets will go up 12 times in 10 years

The Indian markets could witness a boom in exchange-traded funds (ETFs) in the coming decade, says Morgan Stanley. The US-based brokerage estimates the ETF assets to jump 12 times from the current level to $200 billion by 2029. Globally, ETF assets have risen nearly 21 times in the last 15 years from $240 billion to $5 trillion currently.

In India, ETF assets have risen from $240 million to $15 billion in four years. ETFs now account for a sizeable 15 per cent of the total equity assets under management (AUM). ETF AUM as a percentage of the total equity AUM was less than a per cent four ...