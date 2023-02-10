JUST IN
Business Standard

Index provider MSCI cuts 4 Adani group securities free-float designations

MSCI said it had reduced the free floats of Adani Enterprises, Adani Total Gas, Adani Transmission and the Associated Cement Companies, the report said

Topics
MSCI | Adani Group | Adani Enterprises

Reuters  |  SYDNEY 

Adani
Photo: Bloomberg

Index provider MSCI has cut the free-float designations of four Adani group securities, which will impact the conglomerate's index weightings, according to a report in the Financial Times.

MSCI said it had reduced the free floats of Adani Enterprises, Adani Total Gas, Adani Transmission and the Associated Cement Companies, the report said.

The remaining companies' free floats remain the same.

MSCI and Adani group did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Reuters.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Fri, February 10 2023. 08:37 IST

