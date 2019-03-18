MSTC extends IPO till March 20, price range revised to Rs 120-128 per share

State-run e-commerce firm Ltd revised the lower end of its price band for the initial (IPO), and extended the subscription till March 20.

The IPO, expected to raise as much as Rs 2.26 billion ($32.78 million), was 1.12 times subscribed, stock exchange data showed on Friday.

revised the price range to Rs 120- Rs 128 per share, according to the NSE Nifty. It had earlier priced the between Rs 121 and Rs 128 per share.

