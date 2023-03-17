Nandish Shah recommends Bull Spread on Glenmark Pharma for March series

-
ALSO READ
Positive trend ahead for Nifty IT, bearish on metal index: Ravi Nathani
F&O Call: Nandish Shah recommends to long Glenmark Pharma futures
Glenmark pharma launches generic version of Novartis' heart failure drug
Nifty Auto, Metal indices trading in thin range; here's how to play them
Our goal will be to go public within the next three years: Mohit Batra
-
Derivative Strategy
BULL SPREAD Strategy on Glenmark Pharma
Buy Glenmark Pharma (29-March Expiry) 440 CALL at Rs 7 & simultaneously sell 450 CALL at Rs 4
Lot Size: 1,450
Cost of the strategy: Rs 3 (Rs 4,350 per strategy)
Maximum profit: Rs 10,150 If Glenmark closes at or above 450 on 29 March expiry.
Breakeven Point: Rs 443
Approx margin required: Rs 22,000
Rationale:
>> Seen long build up in the Glenmark Future, around 2 per cent addition in Open Interest with price rising by 1.2 per cent
>> Short term trend of the stock turned bullish as stock price is trading above its 11 and 20 day EMA
>> During last few days, the stock price is forming support around 200 day EMA
>> RSI and MFI oscillator is placed above 50 and rising upwards on the daily and weekly chart, which indicates strength in the current uptrend
>> Pharma as a sector looking good on the short term charts
Note: It is advisable to book profit in the strategy when ROI exceeds 20 per cent.
Disclaimer: Nandish Shah is Sr. Derivatives & Technical Research Analyst at HDFC Securities. He doesn't hold any position in the stock. Views are personal.
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Fri, March 17 2023. 07:56 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU