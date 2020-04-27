Navin Fluorine rallies 12%, hits new high; zooms 71% from March low

-
ALSO READ
Chemical shares rally; Neogen, Fairchem, Navin Fluorine surge over 10%
Navin Fluorine gains for third straight day; stock hits fresh all-time high
Navin Fluorine surges 17% on multi-year contract with a global company
Navin Fluorine hits new high on commencement of production at Dewas plant
Auto stocks extend gains; Nifty Auto index surges 20% in three days
-
Navin Fluorine International had re-commenced its operations of manufacturing operations at the company’s facilities at Bhestan, Gujarat and Dewas, Madhya Pradesh from April 14, 2020 after obtaining requisite permissions, as applicable, from concerned Government authorities.
In February, the company had entered into a $410 million (Rs 2,900 crore) multi-year contract with a global company for manufacture and supply of a high performance product (HPP) in the fluorochemicals space. The contract was for a period of 7 years and this product is not part of Navin Fluorine's existing product portfolio.
Navin Fluorine primarily focuses on fluorine chemistry - producing refrigeration gases chemicals inorganic bulk fluorides specialty organofluorines and offers Contract Research and Manufacturing Services (CRAMS).
For the first nine months (April-December) of the financial year 2019-20 (FY20), Navin Fluorine had posted 16 per cent year-on-year (YoY) jump in its consolidated profit before tax (PBT) at Rs 195 crore. Operational revenues during the period had increased 6 per cent to Rs 785 crore on a YoY basis. Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation (Ebitda) margin improved 237 basis points to 24.8 per cent from 19.6 per cent.
The company’s growth in specialty chemicals business unit is most likely to continue with its growth momentum, according to analysts.
At 01:56 pm, the stock was up 10 per cent at Rs 1,645 on the BSE, against 1.9 per cent rise in the Sensex. The trading volumes on the counter more than doubled with a combined 700,000 shares changing hands on the NSE and BSE so far.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU