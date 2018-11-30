NBFCs in focus; Repco Home, DHFL rally up to 7%

Shares of housing finance companies DHFL, Repco Home Finance Reliance Home Finance, Can Fin Homes, Indiabulls Housing Finance rallied up to 7 per cent on BSE in the intra-day trade on Friday after the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Thursday halved the minimum holding period of their loans of above five years.

According to the revised norms, loans of original maturity of more than five years can be securitised after receiving the repayment of six-month instalments or two quarterly instalments. Earlier the norm was to ensure that the loans are serviced for 12 monthly instalments or four quarterly installments.

Shares of Repco Home Finance moved higher by 7 per cent to Rs 364, bouncing back 11 per cent from its early morning low on the back of heavy volumes. DHFL, too, rose as much as 7 per cent to Rs 214.85 on BSE in the intra-day trade.

Vibhor Mittal, head of structured finance rating, ICRA, said the benefit from relaxing norms would be seen for mortgage (home loans and loans against property). There is a healthy appetite for home loans. First, these loans have low delinquency, and, second, it is seen as retail portfolio acquisition and not an exposure to entity (HFC or finance company) selling loans. With the RBI allowing NBFCs to quickly securitise their holdings, NBFCs can tap into these new funds from banks. However, the central bank also increased the Minimum Retention Requirement for such securitisation or assignment transactions, to 20 per cent of the book value of the loans being securitised, or 20 per cent of the cash flows from the assets assigned. This was earlier 5-10 per cent.

At 11:17 am, shares of Repco Home were trading 9 per cent higher at Rs 371.15, DHFL was trading 4.76 per cent higher at Rs 210, up 4.76 per cent, while shares of Can Fin Homes were trading around 3.03 per cent higher at Rs 275.65 on BSE. In comparison, the S&P BSE Sensex was trading 167 pts higher at 36,337 level.

Dr Ravi Singh, Research Head of Karvy Stock Broking recommends to buy DHFL above Rs 215 and Stop loss at Rs 203 with a target price between Rs 235-240. Also, he has given a buy rating for Can Fin Homes at Rs 274, stop loss at Rs 264 with a target price of Rs 290-295 and LIC Housing Finance at Rs 472, stop loss of Rs 463 with a target price of Rs 490-492.