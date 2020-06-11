Near-term hiccups to have limited impact on Abbott India's growth: Experts

The Abbott India stock is down about 7 per cent from its highs this week on lower than expected March quarter results and muted near-term outlook. The company is likely to report a soft June quarter given the Covid-19 outbreak which has impacted raw material availability, supply chain as well as demand.

The demand worries are visible in the sales numbers for April and May with the company reporting a 8 per cent decline each year on year. However, the company outperformed the market which fell 9-11 per cent over the last two month. The decision by the Indian drug pricing regulator to ...