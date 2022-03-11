Near-term outlook complicated, but bullish on equities: ICICI Pru's S Naren

-
ALSO READ
ICICI Bank may become 'super banktech'; analysts see 37% upside post Q3 nos
ICICI Pru in discussion for onboarding Account Aggregator system: Official
ICICI Pru Life posts 47% jump in net profit to Rs 445 cr for Sept quarter
ICICI Prudential Life Q3 net profit rises marginally to Rs 311 cr
New prudential norms: NBFCs get some leeway on bad loans classification
-
One of the largest local Indian funds is turning bullish on the country’s equities just as foreign investors are exiting Indian stocks at a record pace.
Three months back, “both valuation and investor exuberance were a problem, which is why we recommended asset allocation and debt funds,” said Sankaran Naren, Mumbai-based chief investment officer at ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co. But now, “value opportunity in stocks is more and we think over the next 2-3 years, the opportunity will continue to exist.”
Sustained buying by domestic investors like ICICI Prudential has helped Indian stocks avoid a sharp rout as the surge in oil prices raised concerns of an inflation shock in the energy-importing nation. The S&P BSE Sensex this week climbed more than 2%,
snapping its longest run of weekly declines since April 2020. Foreigners sold nearly $3 billion worth of Indian stocks last week, the biggest weekly outflow ever.
Though the near-term outlook remains “complicated,” the fund manager, with $64 billion of assets under management, is expecting a sharp rally in equities if the Ukraine invasion is resolved. After that, the market will refocus on Fed tightening, which could lead to another bout of volatility, and offer buying opportunities, Naren said.
ICICI’s Multi-Asset Fund, which invests in stocks, bonds and gold, has beaten 98 percentile of peers over last three years while its Value Discovery Fund outperformed 93 percentile of funds in the similar category during the same period.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU