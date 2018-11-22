NHAI seeks Sebi nod to raise Rs 100 bn via bonds to finance Bharatmala

The (NHAI) has filed draft papers with regulator to raise up to Rs 100 billion through bonds to finance its various projects.

has filed papers for "public issue of taxable, secured redeemable non-convertible bonds in the nature of debentures up to Rs 10,000 crore (Rs 100 billion)".

The funds will be used through the issuance of bonds in one or more tranches.

Proceeds of the issue will be utilised towards part financing of different projects, including as well as other operational, administrative and financial purposes, the draft papers filed with showed.

Under the Bharatmala Pariyojana, government plans to build 50 new national corridors and connect 550 district centres with national highways, focusing on optimising efficiency of freight and passenger movement across the country by bridging critical infrastructure gaps through effective interventions.