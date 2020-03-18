Nifty falls to 8468, experts say bourse may further slide below 8,000

Derivatives and technical analysts expect the Nifty to slide below the psychological 8,000 mark in the coming sessions, with the index breaching its previous support level of 8,555 on Wednesday. According to experts, the Nifty has continued to form lower top-lower bottom formations, a trend seen in the last five weeks, and witnessed sharp selling towards 9,700 zones.

On Wednesday, the Nifty ended at 8,468, down 5.5 per cent over the previous close. The Sensex closed below the 29,000 mark. “The options open interest (OI) activity has been scattered at different strikes, with ...