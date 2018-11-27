Nifty Metal index hits four-month low; JSPL,Vedanta hits fresh 52-week lows

Shares of metal companies continued to remain under pressure for the fifth straight trading session, with Nifty Metal index falling more than 8% on macroeconomic concerns.

Tata Steel, Vedanta, JSW Steel, Jindal Steel & Power (JSPL), Steel Authority of India (SAIL), NMDC, NMDC and Jindal Stainless (Hisar) were down in the range of 2% to 4% on the National Stock Exchange (NSE).

At 10:17 am; Nifty Metal index was down 1.9% at 3,114 points, as compared to a 0.01% rise in the Nifty 50 index. In the past five trading sessions, metal index dipped 8.3% against 1.2% decline in the benchmark index.

Nifty Metal index trading at its lowest level since July 23, 2018, is 1.7% away from its 52-week low level of 3,062 recorded on July 20.

JSPL, SAIL, Vedanta and Hindustan Zinc from the index hit their respective 52-week lows on the NSE in intra-day trade today.

According to a Reuters report, US President Donald Trump expects to move ahead with raising tariffs on $200 billion of Chinese imports. In an interview with the Wall Street Journal, Trump said it was "highly unlikely" he would accept China's request to hold off on a planned increase in the tariffs from 10% to 25% due to take effect on January, 1, the report suggests.