Nifty outlook and top trading ideas by Prabhudas Liladhar

NIFTY VIEW
Nifty after breaking the previous support of 11,250 along with Bank Nifty too and weekly trend being down, we continue to have a corrective bias. The support for the day is seen at 36,860/11,160 while resistance is seen at 37,350/11,300. Bank Nifty would have a range of 26,000-26,500. Market is witnessing selling in almost all sectors; hence we need to wait for stability. RSI, too in the daily chart is at 41 levels, which cannot rule out scope for further correction.
BUY NILKAMAL
CMP: Rs 1,828.90
TARGET: Rs 1,970
STOP LOSS: Rs 1,760
The stock has formed a higher bottom formation pattern at around Rs 1,755 levels which is also where the 200 DMA lies and has indicated a positive revival. The stock has also maintained above the significant 50DMA moving average and with the RSI also showing a trend reversal, a positive bias is maintained. With good volume participation witnessed, we recommend a buy in this stock for an upside target of Rs 1,970 keeping a stop loss of Rs 1,760.
BUY COAL INDIA
CMP: Rs 280.65
TARGET: Rs 302
STOP LOSS: Rs 270
The stock has formed a higher bottom formation and has moved past the significant 50DMA moving average to signify strength and has potential to rise further in the coming days. The RSI also has indicated a trend reversal to signal a buy and with a positive bias maintained the stock is almost on the verge of a breakout above the 200DMA which lies at Rs 281 levels. With good volume participation witnessed, we recommend a buy in this stock for an upside target of Rs 302 keeping a stop loss of Rs 270.
Disclaimer: The analyst may have positions in any or all the stocks mentioned above.
