Nifty PSU Bank index gains for sixth straight session; PNB, BOI up 3%

Oriental Bank of Commerce, Bank of India, Union Bank of India, Syndicate Bank, UCO Bank, Central Bank of India, Canara Bank, Indian Bank and Allahabad Bank were up in the range of 2% to 4% in an otherwise weak market.
At 11:17 am; Nifty PSU Bank index, the largest gainer among sectoral indices, was up 0.85% at 3,008 points, as compared to a 0.57% decline in the Nifty 50 index. In the last six trading days, Nifty PSU Bank index gains 7% against 3% rise in the benchmark index.
The RBI board at their meeting held on Friday, December 14, did not arrive at any decision but held extensive discussions on the governance structure in the RBI and the liquidity situation of non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) — two key areas of concern flagged by the finance ministry recently, according to a media report.
There was no discussion on the prompt corrective action (PCA) framework, which the government had asked the RBI to consider revising and bring some public sector banks (PSBs) out of it.
The Board for Financial Supervision, led by the RBI governor, is expected to review the PCA framework in its next meeting. At present, 11 PSBs and one private bank are under the PCA framework and the government feels that it is affecting the credit flow.
According to a PTI report, the government is considering additional capital infusion of up to Rs 300 billion in public sector banks (PSBs) as they have been unable to raise required funds from the markets. CLICK HERE TO READ FULL REPORT
In the past one week, shares of Punjab & Sind Bank, Bank of India (BOI), Syndicate Bank, Oriental Bank of Commerce and Union Bank of India have rallied more than 10%, while Punjab National Bank (PNB), Indian Bank, Central Bank of India, Canara Bank, Vijaya Bank, Bank of Maharashtra, Andhra Bank and Allahabad Bank were up in the range of 6% to 10%.
|COMPANY
|LATEST
|1-WEEK BEFORE
|GAIN(%)
|PUN. & SIND BANK
|31.40
|27.30
|15.02
|BANK OF INDIA
|91.25
|79.75
|14.42
|SYNDICATE BANK
|35.30
|31.35
|12.60
|ORIENTAL BANK
|92.75
|83.75
|10.75
|UNION BANK (I)
|81.00
|73.45
|10.28
|PUNJAB NATL.BANK
|75.40
|68.60
|9.91
|INDIAN BANK
|242.65
|221.40
|9.60
|CENTRAL BANK
|31.30
|28.65
|9.25
|CANARA BANK
|269.70
|248.15
|8.68
|VIJAYA BANK
|44.60
|41.30
|7.99
|UNITED BANK (I)
|10.93
|10.14
|7.79
|BANK OF MAHA
|13.61
|12.64
|7.67
|ANDHRA BANK
|28.85
|26.80
|7.65
|ALLAHABAD BANK
|47.00
|44.30
|6.09
|I O B
|14.94
|14.12
|5.81
|UCO BANK
|19.50
|18.70
|4.28
|BANK OF BARODA
|113.15
|108.75
|4.05
|ST BK OF INDIA
|290.35
|281.20
|3.25
|DENA BANK
|16.55
|16.15
|2.48
|CORPORATION BANK
|28.10
|27.45
|2.37
