Nifty50 reclaims 11,000 levels. Will the up move sustain?

The index reclaimed 11,000 levels in intra-day trade on Wednesday, a feat it last achieved on October 1, 2018. The recent rally has been on account of positive news-flow and better-than-expected financial performance in a handful of stocks that comprise the index.

Sector-wise, stocks from the information technology (IT), private banks and select non-bank finance companies, besides heavyweights Reliance Industries, Larsen & Toubro (L&T), Hindustan Unilever (HUL) have been the major contributors.

Since October 2018 when the index hit the 11,000 level, RIL, Titan Company, L&T, HUL have moved up in the range of 4.5 per cent to 31 per cent till February 5, ACE Equity data show. Axis Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, ICICI Bank, (SBI), HDFC Bank, and from the financial space; Wipro and from the IT sector have been among the top gainers.

On the other hand, Sun Pharma, Vedanta, Grasim, Indiabulls Housing Finance, JSW Steel, Tata Motors, and Coal India have been among the top losers during this period, slipping 20 per cent to 36 per cent, data show.

“The rally in the index has been on account of short-covering. There was a lot of Call writing at the 11,000 level (Nifty) and even now, maximum Call open interest (OI) of around 37-lakh contracts was seen at the 11,000 strike price. Till the position gets squared-off the index will not fall below the 11,000 mark. That said, the overall market breadth still remains weak as only a handful of stocks have led the up move,” said A K Prabhakar, head of research at

Investing strategy

Most analysts remain bullish on the road ahead for the IT sector and say it could be a safe-haven bet in the backdrop of volatility arising due to the upcoming general elections. On the fundamental front, industry body Nasscom has projected exports of IT services to grow at 7 – 9 per cent for 2018-19, almost the same as the previous fiscal year, but expects domestic revenue to grow faster at 10-12 per cent.

During the recently concluded quarter, digital businesses of most companies maintained their robust trajectories, and momentum could accelerate as they shift to the enterprise-wide implementation stage from the testing and proof-of-concept stages, analysts say.

"We rate the sector overweight. We prefer large cap IT companies over mid-IT companies mainly due to valuation comfort and growth guidance of the large companies going ahead. Most IT companies posted constant currency (CC) growth for Q3 in line with consensus expectations despite a seasonally weak quarter. Among the large-caps, Maruti Suzuki, Mahindra & Mahindra, ITC, RIL, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, TCS, Infosys, and are among the top picks," analysts at Standard Chartered said in a recent report.

Going ahead, analysts at Motilal Oswal Research expect the to remain volatile at least till the general election outcome is known. ICICI Bank, Axis Bank, Titan, Maruti, HUL, Infosys, L&T, HDFC and are their top bets in the large-cap universe.



